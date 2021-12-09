A wedge of cool air will be stubborn in north Georgia on Thursday. It will get milder on Friday, but shower chances increase. Saturday looks warm, with thunderstorms likely.
Thursday Forecast:
Patchy fog early in the day. Mostly cloudy, cool.
- High temperature: 56°
- Normal high: 57°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
It will not be as chilly Thursday night. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with patchy fog and a few showers possible late at night. Expect a lot of clouds on Friday with the temperature slowly and steadily climbing through the 50s into the 60s by late in the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Friday.
It will be very warm (for December) on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Scattered showers are possible for most of the day, and a line of thunderstorms will likely move through late in the day and/or during the evening. Strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out, especially northwest of Atlanta.
Sunshine returns on Sunday, but it will be cooler with temps in the 50s. A warming trend is ahead for next week as dry weather continues.
