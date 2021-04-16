A mild weekend ahead with a few showers possible Saturday.
Friday Forecast:
- High: 69°
- Normal High: 72°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know
The cooler temperatures will remain through the weekend. A few light showers move through midday Saturday, but most areas remain dry. It will be cool with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Sunday begins a stretch of incredible weather with lots of sunshine and spring-like temps.
