A cool start to your Sunday morning. Expect increasing clouds through the day with temperatures staying in the upper 50's.
DRY WEEKEND
Seasonable Temperatures
Sunday Forecast:
High temperature: 58°
- Normal high: 60°
- Chance of rain: 0% During the day, 0% in the evening
What you need to know
Dry weather through the week with temperatures warming in to the upper 60's next week!
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.