Cool, dry air is moving in behind a front that brought parts of North Georgia strong storms this afternoon.
Wednesday Forecast
Mostly sunny in the morning to partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy- gusts up to 35mph. A few mountain showers are possible.
- High temperature: 69°
- Normal high: 77°
- Chance of rain: 10%
What you need to know:
Much cooler temperatures move in by the middle of the week. Lows will dip into the 40s in many spots Wednesday night.
Another weather system swings through Georgia on Friday afternoon/evening bringing our next chance of storms. At this point, there's a 50% chance for rain Friday afternoon and night.
