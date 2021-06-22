The front that brought us the heavy rain Tuesday morning is now moving over middle/south Georgia. Behind the front, drier/cooler air is moving in. Tonight will be much cooler as lows drop to the 50s and low 60s!
Tuesday Night's Forecast
- Low temperature: 64°
- Normal Low: 70°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
Wednesday will be dry and warmer (than Tuesday) with highs in the mid/low 80s. The humidity will stay lower, before creeping back up by the end of the week.
It'll stay dry for the rest of the week, with pop-up, summer storms returning this weekend.
