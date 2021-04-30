It will be partly cloudy and breezy tonight as lows drop to the mid 50s. It will feel cooler, compared to the last several night when lows were in the mid 60s. The great weather continues, with an AMAZING weekend ahead.
Saturday Forecast:
Mostly sunny and BEAUTIFUL! Lower humidity. No rain.
- High: 79°
- Normal High: 76°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know:
Clouds increase quickly on Sunday, with higher humidity and warmer temperatures. The higher humidity will continue into next week, as rain and storms return to the forecast.
Next week will be wet and stormy, with several inches of rain expected. Stay with CBS46 for the latest on next weeks wet forecast.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.