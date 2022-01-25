After a second straight day near 60°, colder weather is on the way for rest of the workweek, and it will get frigid to start the weekend. The coldest weather in 4 years is possible in Atlanta.
Wednesday weather:
Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler.
- High: 52°
- Normal high: 55°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What You Need to Know
Dry weather likely continues through early next week. The best chance of any precipitation is a few rain/snow showers in the mountains on Friday. The temperature will be relatively cool by a few degrees late in the workweek, and frigid to start the weekend.
The temperature will likely be below 25° early Saturday and Sunday morning. There will be a breeze on Saturday morning, and it may feel like 10° early in the day. It will struggle to get to 40° on Saturday afternoon. It bounces back into the low 50s on Sunday.
7 Day Forecast
