Monday will be hot and humid as highs warm to the upper 80s. After that, temperatures will be much cooler the rest of the week! Highs will only make it to the 70s with the chance of rain increasing by the end of the week.
MONDAY:
- High temperature: 87°
- Normal high: 83°
- Rain chance: 30%
What you need to know
A front moves through Monday night into Tuesday morning. While we won't get much rain from the front, it will cool us off with highs dropping into the upper 70's by Tuesday afternoon.
Rain chances will increase in metro Atlanta by the end of next week when what's left of Sally moves toward Georgia. Sally is expected to be a post-tropical cyclone as it moves through North Georgia Late Thursday and Early Friday. Sally will be a big rain producer, with parts of Northwest Georgia seeing up to 5" of rain! Flash flooding will be possible with periods of heavy rain expected Wednesday through Friday.
7 Day forecast
More weather
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.