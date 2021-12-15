Wednesday's Forecast

Increasing clouds through the day with cooler afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

  • High temperature: 60°
  • Normal high: 56°
  • Chance of rain: 0%

What you need to know 

Temperature Trend

A wedge of slightly cooler weather arrives on Wednesday, but temperatures rebound to the upper 60s Thursday and low 70s Friday! Expect mostly cloudy skies through the end of the week.

Futurecast This Weekend

Rain returns this weekend as a cold front approaches. This front will bring scattered showers Saturday. Behind the front, a big drop in temperatures! highs will drop to the 50s on Sunday.

