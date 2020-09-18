Expect highs in the low 70s and morning lows dipping into the 50s this weekend.
SATURDAY FORECAST
Plan on cloudy skies through the day with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s through the day and a breezy afternoon. Sprinkles are possible.
- High temperature: 73°
- Normal high: 82°
- Rain chance: 10%
What you need to know
By Sunday morning, temperatures dip into the 50s across Metro Atlanta. Sunshine returns Sunday and it will be a breezy and cool afternoon with highs in the low 70s.
The cool weather continues into next week, with morning lows in the 50s and even 40s Monday and Tuesday! Rain chances remain low through next week.
7 Day forecast
More weather
