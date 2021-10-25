Today will be the last day temperatures climb into the mid 70s. A cooling trend through the week drops our afternoon highs into the 50s by Friday.
Monday forecast
Partly sunny, with a few showers and thunderstorms from late in the morning through the afternoon.
- High Temperature: 77°
- Normal High: 71°
- Chance of Rain: 30%
What you need to know
Dry weather returns on Tuesday and lasts through Wednesday. It will be sunny on Tuesday and cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
A slow-moving storm system brings rain and possible strong storms on Thursday. Showers continue on Friday and possibly Saturday with cloudy and chilly conditions.
7 Day Forecast
