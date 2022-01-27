Clouds will increase tonight as lows drop to the low/mid 30s. Friday will be cloudy with a low chance of a passing shower. The winds will increase Friday afternoon, with a cold blast moving in Friday evening.
Friday weather:
Cloudy skies. Low rain chances. A few light flurries possible in the far Northeast Georgia mountains. Winds increase Friday afternoon/evening.
- High: 49°
- Normal high: 55°
- Chance of rain: 10%
What You Need to Know
Extremely cold temperatures and strong winds move in Friday evening. Temperatures will drop to the low 20s and teens Saturday morning, with wind chills in the single digits! The dangerous cold will remain through the day Saturday, with high temperatures only reaching the 30s!
The wind dies down Saturday night but it will remain cold, with lows again dropping to the low 20s by Sunday morning. Highs warm back to the low 50s by Sunday afternoon.
The warmth returns next week, with highs near or above 60 through most of next week.
7 Day Forecast
