This morning have low clouds, showers and drizzle with temperatures slowly climbing. Patchy Dense Fog will continue, with visibility reduced to 1/4 of a mile or less. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most of North Georgia until 6AM.
Saturday Forecast:
Cloudy, breezy and warm. Afternoon rain and storms, some strong.
- High temperature: 69°
- Normal high: 57°
- Chance of rain: 100%
What you need to know
A line of thunderstorms will move through north Georgia Saturday between late-morning and early-evening. As the line moves through the state, it will bring a low risk of severe storms with heavy rain, lightning and strong damaging winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. All of North Georgia is under a Level 1 (out of 5) risk of severe weather.
The storms will move into Far North Georgia around lunch time, with the storms moving through Metro Atlanta in the afternoon. The severe weather threat ends after 7PM.
The rain moves out late Saturday night. Sunday will be sunny and dry! Temperatures will be cooler, with highs reaching the upper 50s.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.