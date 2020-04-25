It's a clear and cool start to the workweek. Mild sunshine is ahead for Monday, and Tuesday looks warmer. Thunderstorms are likely in the midweek before dry weather returns. The warmest weather since October is possible this weekend.
MONDAY Forecast
Sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 70s after a chilly start. The wind will start to back off by late afternoon. Clear and cool tonight.
- High temperature: 73°
- Normal high: 75°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know:
We will stay dry Monday and Tuesday. Our next storm system arrives on Wednesday with widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms. That system will clear out by Thursday morning setting the stage for a beautiful end to the week. Next weekend looks dry and warm with highs in the 80s!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.