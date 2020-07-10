Dry air moves in Friday night and leaves us with a sunny day Saturday with no rain.
Saturday Forecast
Sunny, breezy with no rain. It will be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s, but humidity will be low through the day.
- Forecast high: 92°
- Normal high: 89°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know
Scattered storms are possible Sunday evening and night, especially across Northwest Georgia.
Dry air moves back in next week and brings us the driest, hottest week we've had this summer. Temperatures reach the mid to upper 90s by midweek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.