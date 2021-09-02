Our first taste of fall arrives over the next few nights with temperatures falling into the upper 50s to low 60s!

Thursday:

Mostly sunny and beautiful! No rain. Lower humidity.

  • High Temperature: 85°
  • Normal High: 87°
  • Chance of Rain: 0%
Thursday

What You Need To Know

Tonight's Lows

Plan on no rain through Sunday. A weak cold front moves in Monday an brings a few showers to northern counties, but Metro looks dry through the holiday weekend.

TROPICS

Hurricane Larry formed in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to become a major hurricane this weekend but will stay at sea with no impact to the United States.

Hurricane Larry

