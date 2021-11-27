A chilly start to your Saturday but a sunny, seasonable day with a high of 60 degrees!
DRY WEEKEND
Seasonable Temperatures
Saturday Forecast:
High temperature: 60°
- Normal high: 61°
- Chance of rain: 0% During the day, 0% in the evening
What you need to know
Dry weather through the weekend with temperatures warming in to the upper 60's next week!
It will remain dry through the weekend with gradually warming temperatures.
7 Day Forecast
