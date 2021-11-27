A chilly start to your Saturday but a sunny, seasonable day with a high of 60 degrees!

DRY WEEKEND

Seasonable Temperatures

Saturday Forecast:

High temperature: 60°

  • Normal high: 61°
  • Chance of rain: 0% During the day,  0% in the evening

What you need to know

Dry weather through the weekend with temperatures warming in to the upper 60's next week!

It will remain dry through the weekend with gradually warming temperatures.

7 Day Forecast

More content

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.