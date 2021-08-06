Another gorgeous night ahead, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s. We'll see another nice day Friday, before rain chances return Saturday.
Friday Forecast:
Increasing clouds through the day. Low rain chances.
- High temperature: 87°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 20%
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Spotty showers are likely Saturday afternoon and evening, but severe storms are unlikely. It will be cloudy in the morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Sunday will be dry and mostly sunny with highs near 90.
Tropical Update:
We are watching two areas for possible development in the Atlantic. One tropical wave moving off the coast of Africa is could become a tropical depression early next week. The second area we are watching is over the middle Atlantic. This one could slowly develop next week, but only has a 20% chance of tropical development over the next five days. Neither will impact the United States over the next week.
