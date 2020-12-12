The wind diminishes Monday night as temps dip into the 30s. It will be cool and dry Tuesday before rain returns on Wednesday. The rain will come with very cool temps in the 40s.
TUESDAY:
Mostly sunny, breezy, seasonably cool. Clouds increase Tuesday night with a few showers possible by dawn on Wednesday.
- High Temperature: 51°
- Normal High: 54°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know
Rain returns on Wednesday. It will not be a huge soaker, but showers or light rain with temps in the 40s will make it a pretty miserable day overall. The most likely time for rain in most of north Georgia is between 8 am - 4 pm. There may be a mix of rain, snow and ice pellets in the mountains of northeast Georgia.
Dry and chilly weather is ahead for Thursday. It will likely stay dry on Friday without a big warm-up. There could be some showers late Saturday into Sunday. It gets gradually milder this weekend into early next week. Winter starts on Monday, and it looks relatively mild and dry.
7 Day Forecast
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.