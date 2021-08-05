Gorgeous, dry weather continues Thursday, but clouds and scattered showers are on the way for the weekend.
Thursday Forecast:
Plenty of sunshine. Dry and warm with low humidity. Temperatures remain below average, only reaching the mid-upper 80s.
- High temperature: 87°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 0%
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Clouds increase Friday as a low moves in from the Northern Gulf Of Mexico. A few showers are possible Friday, with scattered showers likely Friday night and Saturday morning. It will not be a wash out, but a few showers may continue Saturday evening.
The heat returns Sunday, and continues next week. We'll return to afternoon high temperatures in the 90s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.