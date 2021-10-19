Temperatures continue to heat up this week, before a cold front approaches late Thursday. Behind the front, cooler temperatures, just in time for the weekend.
Tonight, we'll see mostly clear skies and milder temperatures. Lows will drop to the low 50s in Atlanta, the upper 40s in the Suburbs. Overnight temperatures will continue to warm up, with lows in the 60s Thursday and Friday morning.
WEDNESDAY FORECAST:
A cool start in the low 50s and upper 40s. Mostly sunny and warmer.
- High Temperature: 78°
- Normal High: 73°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
Rain chances increase Thursday, especially Thursday night, as our next cold front approaches. This front will bring light rain (and only a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm) as it approaches. The rain will come to an end early Friday morning. Behind the front, gorgeous and sunny weather, just in time for the weekend!
