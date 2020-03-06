Sunday is shaping up nicely with a mostly clear morning and lots of sunshine in the afternoon. Patchy frost is possible on Sunday morning. Highs will soar to near 60 Sunday afternoon. The wind won't be as strong on Sunday as it was on Saturday!
SUNDAY Forecast
Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Lows will be in upper 30s Sunday morning.
- Normal Low: 42°
- Low: 36°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know:
Don't forget to set your clocks ahead Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time begins. Sunset will be at 7:40 pm on Sunday. We'll have plenty of sun on Sunday to enjoy our later sunset time.
The next chance for rain will not be until next Tuesday. Expect relatively warm weather in the middle of next week. Right now, it does not look like a heavy rain threat next week.
More weather
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.