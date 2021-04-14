We'll see scattered showers tonight, before the rain comes to an end very early Thursday morning. Once the rain moves out, we'll see decreasing clouds and cooler temperatures.
Thursday's forecast
- High: 71°
- Normal high: 72°
- Record high: 88°
- Rain chance: 40% PM
What you need to know
The cooler temperatures will remain through the weekend. Highs will only warm to the upper 60s and low 70s through at last Monday.
Out next chance of rain arrives Saturday. Saturday will be cloudy, chilly and wet!
