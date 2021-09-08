More showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday evening as a cold front approaches. Locally heavy downpours are likely, and flash flooding is possible. The threat of rain diminishes after midnight.
Thursday Forecast:
Clouds early then increasing sunshine. A northwest breeze kicks in and it may gust over 20 mph. The breeze ushers in much lower humidity. Temps fall to the 50s/60s by late Thursday night.
- High Temperature: 83°
- Normal High: 86°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What You Need To Know
A cold front passes tonight and dry air begins to filter in tomorrow. We will see gradually clearing skies with mild temperatures through the day tomorrow. Low temperatures fall into the 50s and low 60s Friday and Saturday morning. Highs will be in the 80s. No rain through the end of the weekend!
