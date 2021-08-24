Hot weather sticks around into the middle of the week. Look for highs above 90 with feels like conditions near 100 on Tuesday afternoon. The risk of showers and thunderstorms increases Wednesday afternoon.
Tuesday Forecast:
Plenty of sun. Hot and humid. Low risk of a late-afternoon shower/storm. Feels like 100° this afternoon.
- High temperature: 93°
- Normal High: 88°
- Chance of rain: 20%
What you need to know
It will be close to 90 again on Wednesday before showers and thunderstorms threaten in the afternoon/evening. Scattered mainly afternoon showers/storms are possible from Thursday through the weekend. There are no washouts in the forecast, but you'll want to keep an eye on the Pinpoint radar for pop-up storms. It will be seasonably warm in the mid to upper 80s, and mild/humid at night with lows in the 70s.
The next tropical system will be named Ida. It could form by the end of the week. In fact, there are three system with a moderate potential to become tropical storms in the next 5 days.
