Ida made landfall in Louisiana as a Cat 4 storm on Sunday. It will weaken to a tropical depression and pass northwest of Georgia in the midweek. Showers and t-storms are likely, with a low risk of spin-up tornadoes. 

Monday Forecast:

Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly in west Georgia. Low risk of a storm containing a spin-up tornado. 

  • High temperature: 87°
  • Normal High: 88°
  • Chance of rain: 40% 
Severe Outlook Day 2 Fred.png

What you need to know

The shower and thunderstorm threat increases late Monday night into Tuesday in north Georgia. The center of Ida will pass over Tennessee, but north Georgia will be on the eastern side of the circulation and close enough to get a few bands of rain mainly during the day on Tuesday. Some of the rain bands will contain thunderstorms with a low risk of spin-up tornadoes. 

Severe Outlook Day 3 Fred.png
Futurecast IBM GRAF LR Matrix Fred.png

The shower/storm threat diminishes on Wednesday, and less humid air arrives late in the workweek. It looks pleasant through next weekend. 

Muggy Meter - 5 Day FRED.png

Click here for updated information on Hurricane Ida as it approaches the Gulf Coast.

