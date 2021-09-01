We will get our first hint of fall weather through the end of the week as low humidity and cooler nights take over! Labor Day Weekend looks great as well.
Wednesday
Clouds early, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and turning less humid. Low chance of a passing shower, mainly in the mountains
- High Temperature: 83°
- Normal High: 87°
- Chance of Rain: 20%
What You Need To Know
The coolest overnight weather since 4th of July is heading our way over the next 3 nights as temperatures drop into the low to mid 60s. It looks pleasant and dry through the Holiday weekend with lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s.
The weekend looks dry outside of a passing shower Sunday evening as a quick cold front pushes through.
TROPICS
Tropical Storm Larry formed in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to become a major hurricane this weekend but will stay at sea with no impact to the United States.
