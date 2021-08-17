Rain will continue in metro Atlanta this morning, although the heaviest rain is now north of metro Atlanta.
Alerts
A flash flood warning continues for Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb and DeKalb counties until 2:45 p.m.
A flash flood watch remains in effect for north Georgia through Wednesday morning.
Tuesday Forecast
- High temperature: 76°
- Normal High: 89°
- Chance of rain: 100%
What you need to know
The heaviest downpours will continue over northeast Georgia through the afternoon and evening. Flash flooding is possible. The threat of heavy rain and storms comes to an end by mid afternoon across Metro Atlanta.
Try and stay off the roads Tuesday morning and early afternoon.
We will dry out through the evening with clearing skies overnight and mostly dry conditions Wednesday.
