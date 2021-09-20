A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the Atlanta Metro area and all of west and north Georgia until 8am Tuesday morning. One to two additional inches of rain is possible, which could lead to flash flooding.
Monday Night Forecast
Off and on showers. Muggy and mild. Low: 70. Chance of rain: 60%
Tuesday Forecast
More rain. Milder. Temperatures in the mid/upper 70s.
- High Temperature: 79°
- Normal High: 83°
- Chance of Rain: 60%
What you need to know:
The rain chances continue Wednesday as our next cold front arrives. This front will bring rain Wednesday, and much cooler temperatures starting Wednesday night. Behind the front, we'll feel the first big taste of fall! We'll see low humidity, lots of sunshine, and much cooler temperatures.
7 Day Forecast
