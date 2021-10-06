Severe Outlook Day 1 FRED.png

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 8 PM Thursday. A few more heavy downpours and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night and Thursday. The rain looks scattered, and most of the time it will be dry. 

Flash Flood Watch FRED.png

THURSDAY FORECAST:

Mostly cloudy, more showers and thunderstorms are possible, but most of the time it will be dry. 

  • High Temperature: 77°
  • Normal High: 78°
  • Chance of Rain: 70%
Rain Chances Tomorrow Forecast Editor.png

What you need to know

Rain chances diminish on Friday, but a few isolated showers are possible - especially midday into the afternoon. Drier air will arrive overnight. 

The weekend should be nice. Expect a blend of clouds and sun with seasonably warm afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s. It will be less humid with lows near 60. 

Temperature Trend Tomorrow Forecast Editor.png

7 Day Forecast

More content

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.