A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 8 PM Thursday. A few more heavy downpours and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night and Thursday. The rain looks scattered, and most of the time it will be dry.
THURSDAY FORECAST:
Mostly cloudy, more showers and thunderstorms are possible, but most of the time it will be dry.
- High Temperature: 77°
- Normal High: 78°
- Chance of Rain: 70%
What you need to know
Rain chances diminish on Friday, but a few isolated showers are possible - especially midday into the afternoon. Drier air will arrive overnight.
The weekend should be nice. Expect a blend of clouds and sun with seasonably warm afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s. It will be less humid with lows near 60.
7 Day Forecast
