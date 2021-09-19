A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for part of the Atlanta Metro area and all of west Georgia until midday Monday. Heavy showers are possible overnight and Monday morning.   

Monday Forecast

Cloudy, off and on rain likely. Some heavy downpours and localized street flooding is possible.

  • High Temperature: 77°
  • Normal High: 83°
  • Chance of Rain: 80%
What you need to know:

The risk for rain stays relatively high in the early to middle part of next week. Highs will be in the 70s and lows will be near 70, with a 50-60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Wednesday. 

Fall arrives Wednesday afternoon and it will be followed by a cold front that brings cooler, dry and much less humid weather Thursday and Friday. 

Tropics 

Tropical Storms Peter and Rose are in the open Atlantic Ocean and will likely pose no threat to land in the next several days. 

7 Day Forecast

