A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until early Thursday morning. An additional 1-1.5" rain is likely today. This is less than yesterday, but because the ground is saturated, the risk for flooding is higher.
WEDNESDAY FORECAST:
Rain on and off throughout the day. Flash Flooding Possible. Metro Atlanta and areas north have a 20% to 50% chance of seeing flash flooding.
- High Temperature: 74°
- Normal High: 78°
- Chance of Rain: 100%
Scattered showers continue tomorrow, although we will see the sun at times through the afternoon. Rain chances remain high through Friday morning, but dry air moves in Friday afternoon and sets up a really nice holiday weekend.
