A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday afternoon for part of northern and middle Georgia. An additional 1.5-3.5" rain is likely in the next 30-36 hours. Flooding is possible on streets, rivers, streams and creeks.
Wednesday Forecast
Rain returns, steadiest in the afternoon and at night. Temperature holds in the mid-upper 50s before turning colder at night as the wind shifts to the north then northeast.
- Normal high: 61°
- High: 58°
- Chance of rain: 100%
What you need to know:
Rain will be heavy at times Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The Thursday morning commute looks very soggy. It will turn colder Wednesday night with temps dipping into the 40s to low 50s and holding steady during the day on Thursday. Expect a northeast breeze between 10-20 mph on Thursday. Rain ends by early Thursday evening and there is a dry stretch ahead from Friday through the weekend.
