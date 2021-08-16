* A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for North Georgia through Tuesday Night. 2-5" rain likely *
Tropical Storm Fred will play a big role in the north Georgia weather this week. Look for scattered showers on Monday with heavy rain possible Monday night and Tuesday.
Monday Forecast:
Mostly cloudy. Best chance of showers and thunderstorms is late in the afternoon and evening. Humid. Heavier rain is possible after sunset - especially in west Georgia and south of I-20.
- High temperature: 83°
- Normal High: 89°
- Chance of rain: 60%
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Tropical Storm Fred will make landfall near Panama City on Monday evening. It moves north through Alabama tonight and through northwest Georgia Tuesday. The storm will come close enough to bring heavy rain and a gusty breeze to Metro Atlanta, as well as a threat for brief tornadoes.
The storm will be weakening to a tropical depression, so widespread gusts over 40 mph are not expected, but there could be frequent 25-35 mph gusts close to the center of the storm.
3-5" of rain is possible in the hardest hit areas Monday night and Tuesday. Right now, it looks like the best bet for heavy rain is in west Georgia and the north Georgia mountains. There is a lower risk of more than 2" of rain in Atlanta, but the exact track of weakening storm is very important in determining who gets the heaviest rain.
The hardest hit areas may get enough rain to cause river, creek, stream and street flooding. There is a low chance of spin-up tornadoes if the storm maintains it's circulation and passes close enough to north GA.
It stays very humid and gets a bit warmer from Wednesday into next weekend. More hit and miss showers and thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday, with scattered showers/storms still possible Thursday through Sunday. Look for highs in the 80s and lows in the 70s.
