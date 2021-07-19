A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 4:15 am Tuesday for part of the Atlanta Metro area including part of Fulton, Dekalb, Clayton, Coweta, Heard and Troup Counties. 2-4" of rain has fallen and another 1-2" of rain is possible tonight. Localized street, river and creek flooding is likely.
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for northeast Georgia in Rabun and Habersham Counties until 4 pm Tuesday.
Tuesday Forecast:
Cloudy, mild and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible through the day and evening. There will be breaks in the rain, but the threat of rain exists all day.
- High temperature: 82°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 80%
What you need to know
Showers and thunderstorms will likely pop up again on Wednesday with temps reaching the low to mid 80s. Rain chances decrease to 40% on Thursday and Friday with a mainly afternoon shower/storm risk. Temps will climb into the mid to upper 80s.
The warm-up continues this weekend. Rain chances also decrease to about 20%. Look for highs near 90 with typical late-July humidity. It will finally feel like summer again in north Georgia!
