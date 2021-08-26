Thursday Forecast:
Dense fog around sunrise lifts slowly through the morning, leaving us with cloudy skies through lunchtime. Clouds burn off in the afternoon to mostly sunny skies with lower storm chances.
- High temperature: 88°
- Normal High: 88°
- Chance of rain: 30%
What you need to know
Scattered storms return Friday afternoon & evening, but the weekend looks relatively dry with only stray t-showers.
TROPICS:
A disturbance south of Jamaica in the Caribbean is likely to become Tropical Depression Ida sometime today or tomorrow. Most models have this storm reaching hurricane strength as it moves NW through the Gulf of Mexico, making landfall early next week along the Louisiana or Texas Coastline.
The remnants of this storm may bring us rain Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. We will be watching closely as it develops. Stay tuned for updates.
