Rain is moving out of north Georgia as Fred's remnants lift north. The threat of tornadoes is over. Rain chances will continue to diminish through the evening.
Wednesday Forecast:
Partly cloudy and warmer. An isolated afternoon shower or storm.
- High temperature: 88°
- Normal High: 89°
- Chance of rain: 20%
What you need to know
Rain chances will be very low Wednesday, but will increase Thursday through Saturday. Temperatures will remain steamy, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s through the end of the weekend.
