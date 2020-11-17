It'll be a nice day in metro Atlanta Tuesday with sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the 60's.
Tuesday's Forecast
- High temperature: 62°
- Normal High: 63°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know
The first freeze warning for the city of Atlanta is in effect from midnight until 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be near-freezing in Atlanta with freezing temperatures (32 or colder) expected in the suburbs of Cobb, Gwinnett, Cherokee and Douglas counties.
Take care of plants that could be damaged by freezing temperatures, and be sure and bring the pets inside tonight.
Other than cold mornings, the rest of the week looks great in metro Atlanta with plenty of sunshine and warmer weather by the weekend.
More weather
