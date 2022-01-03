The winds will continue to diminish tonight as temperatures drop below freezing! Tonight will be clear and cold, with lows reaching the upper 20s and low 30s.
Tuesday Forecast
Sunny skies. Low humidity. A Cool Afternoon.
- High: 51°
- Normal high: 54°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What to Expect This Week:
It gets a bit milder on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will warm to the upper 50s Wednesday afternoon.
Our next system arrives Thursday. We will see scattered showers with a low chance of seeing a wintry mix and snow, mainly in the North Georgia Mountains. Behind this system, we'll see another cold blast! Lows drop to the 20s Thursday night with highs only reaching the 40s on Friday afternoon.
7 Day Forecast
