FRIDAY NIGHT FORECAST
Clear and chilly. Temperatures will drop to the mid 40s in Metro Atlanta. The far Northeast Georgia mountains will drop to the 30s. A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for far NE Georgia, where patchy frost is possible between midnight and 9AM.
HALLOWEEN FORECAST:
Sunny afternoon. Clouds will increase in the evening. A Cool Day.
- High temperature: 64°
- Normal High: 69°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know:
We have no rain in the forecast over the next seven days. Highs will only reach the low/mid 60s this weekend. That means it will be a cool Halloween night, with temps in the 50s through the evening.
We'll see another blast of cool air Monday as lows drop to the 30s with highs in the 50s.
More weather
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.