Great weather continues on Sunday with low humidity and warm afternoon temps. It will be mild in the morning for the Peachtree Road Race!
4th of July Forecast
A very comfortable start in the upper 50s in outlying areas to the mid 60s in Atlanta. Tons of sun, warm, but not humid.
- High temperature: 88°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
Expect hot weather on Monday with increasing humidity in the afternoon and at night. A stray shower/storm is possible on Tuesday with more clouds. The mid to late week forecast may be determined by Elsa's track. Right now, it looks humid with scattered thunderstorms.
Tropical Storm Elsa is moving through the Caribbean Islands. It's likely to have an impact in Florida early next week, and could bring some rain/wind to north Georgia. Right now, it looks like the storm will pass too far east for much an impact around here, but it's a little too early to say that for certain.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.