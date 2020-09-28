Rain is moving out, and cool air is moving in! Some areas will see the coolest temps of the season tonight, with morning lows around 50.
WEDNESDAY FORECAST
- High Temperature: 74°
- Normal High: 78°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know
We'll see clearing skies after sunset tonight, which will be the beginning of a great stretch of weather with sunny skies, cool mornings and pleasant afternoons for the rest of the week.
7 Day forecast
