A cold front moves through Friday night and ushers in much lower humidity and dry conditions for the weekend.
Saturday
- High temperature: 88°
- Normal high: 85°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know
Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be sunny and dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and very low humidity.
The next best chance of rain in Atlanta will be midweek next week.
