Cooler temperatures move in tonight, lows will drop to the mid/low 60s. The beautiful weather continues through the weekend.
Thursday Night:
Mostly clear skies. Cooler. No Rain.
Friday:
Mostly sunny and beautiful! No rain. Lower humidity.
- High Temperature: 86°
- Normal High: 87°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What You Need To Know
Plan on no rain through Sunday. A weak cold front moves in Monday and brings a few showers to northern counties, but Metro looks mostly dry through the holiday weekend.
TROPICS
Hurricane Larry formed in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to become a major hurricane this weekend but will stay at sea with no impact to the United States.
