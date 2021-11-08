The beautiful weather continues tonight! It will get chilly under clear skies as lows drop to the mid 40s early Tuesday morning.
Tuesday's forecast
Another Gorgeous (and mild) day! Temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees above average, with highs reaching the mid 70s.
- High temperature: 75°
- Normal high: 66°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
The beautiful (mild) weather continues through Wednesday, before major changes return to the forecast.
An approaching cold front will bring rain and storms to North Georgia Thursday. The rain will come to an end early Friday morning. Once the front moves through, much colder temperatures will move in.
This weekend will be beautiful, with lots of sunshine...but much colder! Highs will only reach the mid 50s with lows near freezing Sunday morning.
7 Day Forecast
