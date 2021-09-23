Thursday Forecast:

Sunny and mild! Nice northerly breeze and low humidity. Temps running 10 degrees below average through the day.

Today
  • High Temperature: 73°
  • Normal High: 82°
  • Chance of Rain: 0%

What you need to know:

The chilly nights/mornings continue into the weekend! Lows will continue to drop to the low/mid 50s through Monday morning.

Next 7 Days

It will remain sunny for the next several days, with a steady warming trend back into the low 80s next week. No rain expected through the end of September.

7 Day Forecast

