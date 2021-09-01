Now that Ida is officially out, the gorgeous weather moves in! We'll see cooler night, lower humidity, and lots of sunshine.
Wednesday Night:
Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the mid/upper 60s. No Rain.
Thursday:
Mostly sunny and beautiful! No rain. Lower humidity.
- High Temperature: 86°
- Normal High: 87°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What You Need To Know
The coolest overnight temperatures in nearly a month are moving in! Tonight, lows will drop to the mid/upper 60s - and lows will remain in the mid 60s through Sunday Morning.
The Holiday weekend will be gorgeous! We'll see plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. The next chance of rain doesn't move in until Labor Day, with only a 20% chance of showers.
TROPICS
Tropical Storm Larry formed in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to become a major hurricane this weekend but will stay at sea with no impact to the United States.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.