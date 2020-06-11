Expect mostly sunny skies Saturday with very low rain chances.

Saturday Forecast 

  • High temperature: 87°
  • Normal high: 86°
  • Chance of rain: 10% mountains

Saturday Planner

What you need to know

Sunday

The beautiful weather continues through the weekend with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 80s. Sunday we will see isolated t-showers in the afternoon and evening, especially in the mountains.

Rain chances remain very low for this time of year as we head into next week. 

Rain Chances

