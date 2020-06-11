Expect mostly sunny skies Saturday with very low rain chances.
Saturday Forecast
- High temperature: 87°
- Normal high: 86°
- Chance of rain: 10% mountains
What you need to know
The beautiful weather continues through the weekend with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 80s. Sunday we will see isolated t-showers in the afternoon and evening, especially in the mountains.
Rain chances remain very low for this time of year as we head into next week.
