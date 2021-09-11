Another beautiful day ahead. A cool and comfortable start to your Saturday. A few clouds around this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 60's and low humidity.
Saturday's forecast
- High Temperature: 85°
- Normal High: 85°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know
This weekend will be gorgeous, with sunny skies and cool morning.
Temperatures will gradually increase, and we'll see highs near 90 by the start of next week.
We're watching a potential tropical system as it makes its way to the Gulf Of Mexico this weekend. That system is expected to bring tropical moisture back to our area by the middle of the next.
7 Day Forecast
