Warm and dry weather continues for much of the upcoming week. Expect temperatures to run about 5-10° warmer than normal into next weekend.
SUNDAY FORECAST:
Patchy fog early, then partly sunny warm and dry.
- High Temperature: 82°
- Normal High: 77°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know
Dry weather lasts through most or all of next workweek. Look for high temperatures in the low 80s most of the time, and that's about 5 degrees warmer than normal for mid-October. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.
The weather looks great for the Braves vs. Brewers game(s) at Truist Park early in the week.
7 Day Forecast
