Warm and dry weather continues for much of the upcoming week. Expect temperatures to run about 5-10° warmer than normal into next weekend. 

SUNDAY FORECAST:

Patchy fog early, then partly sunny warm and dry. 

  • High Temperature: 82°
  • Normal High: 77°
  • Chance of Rain: 0%
Dry weather lasts through most or all of next workweek. Look for high temperatures in the low 80s most of the time, and that's about 5 degrees warmer than normal for mid-October. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. 

The weather looks great for the Braves vs. Brewers game(s) at Truist Park early in the week.  

